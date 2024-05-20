Virginia driver facing five charges after encounter with Canal Fulton police

A 35-year-old man from Hampton, Virginia, is charged with assaulting two Canal Fulton police officers, accused of fleeing from a traffic stop early Sunday.

Complaints filed in Massillon Municipal Court allege the suspect tried to hurt one officer by accelerating his vehicle while the officer was standing in the vehicle's door frame. He tried to harm the other one by backing his vehicle into a Ford Explorer police cruiser.

Neither officer was injured, said Canal Fulton Police Chief Sara Wilson. She said the pursuit occurred at low speeds, with a lot of traffic laws being observed.

She said the incident began when an officer pulled over the motorist for not having headlights and taillights.

After the driver stopped, he drove away, traveling from Cherry Street to Milan Street, Market Street, and Locust Street, which becomes Portage Street outside the city. After the driver stopped at Portage and High Mill Avenue in Jackson Township, he backed into the police cruiser, she said.

Wilson said the police vehicle was driven from the scene but must be inspected before being used again.

Bond was set at $25.000 during the suspect's arraignment Monday. He is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. His next scheduled court appearance is May 29.

Police began pursuing the Virginia man at 12:53 a.m. He was arrested at 1:09 a.m.

