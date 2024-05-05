Virginia DMVs to close on rolling basis May 7-9

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is expected to experience delays in services due to safety training.

Trainings are scheduled from May 7-9 on a rolling basis to ensure that customer service centers can still provide services in each area. Each office will be closed in the morning, reopening at 1 p.m., on one day between May 7-9, and nearby offices will be open to support the closed office.

“We believe that good customer service extends far beyond just getting you in and out of the door with time to spare. We prioritize the safety of our customers and employees when you come in to visit DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “DMV offices across the state served over 4.6 million people last year, and we want to ensure we are prepared to the best of our ability if one of our customers is in need. But this isn’t just about fire drills and medical emergencies, we also want to make use of our large statewide footprint to combat human trafficking. By training our employees to recognize signs of those who may need help, we can be extra eyes and ears looking to intervene for those who may need it.”

