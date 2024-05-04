Virginia DMV alerts public about upcoming potential delays at customer service centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is alerting the public planning to go to the DMV about upcoming delays at customer service centers from May 7 to May 9.

According to the DMV, staff is taking a brief step away from customer service counters to take part in virtual safety training.

“We believe that good customer service extends far beyond just getting you in and out of the door with time to spare. We prioritize the safety of our customers and employees when you come in to visit DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “DMV offices across the state served over 4.6 million people last year, and we want to ensure we are prepared to the best of our ability if one of our customers is in need. But this isn’t just about fire drills and medical emergencies, we also want to make use of our large statewide footprint to combat human trafficking. By training our employees to recognize signs of those who may need help, we can be extra eyes and ears looking to intervene for those who may need it.”

However, the DMV has scheduled office hours to ensure service remains available in every district. Each office will be closed in the morning and reopen at 1 p.m. on one day during the training.

Roanoke County PD start ‘Take it with you’ campaign following rise in car break-ins

Here is a schedule for when the DMV near you will be open:

Tuesday, May 7:

Roanoke

Danville

Galax

Pulaski

Wednesday, May 8:

Lexington

Bedford

Rocky Mount

South Boston

Altavista

Wytheville

Vasant

Thursday, May 9:

Staunton

Covington

Christiansburg

Lynchburg

Martinsville

If you need to get assistance at a DMV customer service location during this span, it is encouraged that customers make an appointment before coming in.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Virginia DMV website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.