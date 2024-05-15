Virginia Department of Veterans Services to host 2024 Memorial Day event in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services, or DVS, is hosting four ceremonies on Memorial Day across Virginia, including one in Suffolk.

For the 68th consecutive year, the Virginia War Memorial hosted the annual official state tribute. The ceremony in Suffolk is scheduled to be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Colonel Mike Winstead (U.S. Army, Retired). Additional speakers include David Buchy, Navy veteran and Commander of American Legion Nansemond Post 88. The address of the cemetery is 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Va. 22334.

