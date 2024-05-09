New Virginia-class submarine to be commissioned in New Jersey

A new Virginia-class submarine has been delivered to the U.S. Navy: The New Jersey (SSN 796).

This fast-attack submarine was accepted from Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding division in late April, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, who applauded the sub's delivery.

But there is something different about this watercraft. It's the first Virginia-class submarine "designed with crew gender integration in mind," Norcross said.

The New Jersey is the 11th Virginia-class submarine delivered by the Newport News Shipbuilding division, and Norcross attended both the keel laying in 2019, which signifies the beginning of the ship's life, and the christening in 2021.

The submarine is scheduled to be commissioned in New Jersey on Sept. 14.

Norcross said in the news release that the newest submarine not only honors "our great state" of New Jersey but also will open new opportunities for female sailors.

About The New Jersey submarine

According to the SSN 796's commissioning committee, The New Jersey will be part of the Block IV version of the Virginia Class.

The 377-foot-long submarine can remain submerged for three months and will be led by Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Steve Hall.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Submarine The New Jersey joins Navy, to be commissioned this fall