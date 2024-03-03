Virginia boy with heart defect raises awareness about about hands-only CPR
Virginia boy with heart defect raises awareness about about hands-only CPR
Virginia boy with heart defect raises awareness about about hands-only CPR
From the surprising memory benefits of yoga to the impact of nearby fast-food restaurants on your heart health, here's what to know about this week's health headlines.
Taiko's founder Daniel Wang is one of these idealistic founders. Wang wanted to to build the decentralized app on Ethereum. The blockchain co-created by Vitalik Buterin has attracted a floodgate of developers who use "smart contracts", or lines of computer code that automatically execute predetermined terms, to enable crypto applications beyond simply storing value.
Russell Westbrook is the second player in the league to break his left hand on Friday night, following Scottie Barnes' injury in Toronto.
Scottie Barnes broke a bone in his left hand Friday night, and is now out indefinitely.
A chocolate nightmare, a missing princess and an on-set bully? What a week.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
Ford has raised prices on the 2024 Bronco by $500, but only on models fitted with the seven-speed manual transmission. Automatic models don't change.
We shop for a living: These are our favorite finds, from a Benefit brow detailer to New Balance sneakers to affordable earbuds that rival AirPods Pro.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both heading to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday — this is why it matters
Silence Laboratories, a startup that builds infrastructure using multiparty computation (MPC) to help enterprises keep data private and safe, said it has raised a $4.1 million funding round. Pi Ventures and Kira Studio co-led the recent funding, which brings its total raised to $6 million, along with angel investors. The startup will use the funding to scale its teams and beef up its R&D pipeline.
Paris-based cybersecurity startup Filigran is capitalizing on the success of OpenCTI to build a suite of open source threat management products. Filigran’s first product is OpenCTI. It’s a threat intelligence platform that lets you gather threat data from multiple sources in a single interface.
A new study from iSeeCars,com showed that cities across the Midwest and Southeast are the least EV-friendly.
Experts answer questions about cortisol and possible imbalances.
Payments infrastructure giant Stripe said today it has inked deals with investors to provide liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer at a $65 billion valuation. Notably, the valuation represents a 30% increase compared to what Stripe was valued at last March when it raised $6.5 billion in Series I funding at a $50 billion valuation. While Stripe declined to comment beyond a written statement, a source familiar with the internal happenings in the company told TechCrunch that Stripe and some of its investors agreed to purchase over $1 billion of current and former Stripe employees’ shares.
When Coverdash, which offers commercial insurance products for startups, tripled the number of embedded distribution partners to over 100 in the past year, CEO Ralph Betesh had a decision to make. Plus, it wasn’t really that long ago that Coverdash had raised capital. At that time, the company had recently launched with 35 distribution partners.
SambaNova, an AI chip startup that's raised over $1.1 billion in VC money to date, is gunning for OpenAI -- and rivals -- with a new generative AI product geared toward enterprise customers. Rodrigo Liang, SambaNova's co-founder and CEO, says that Samba-1 allows companies to fine-tune and address for multiple AI use cases while avoiding the challenges of implementing AI systems ad hoc.
An engineer has brought USB-C charging to Apple's AirPods Max. You can buy a kit and mod your headphones to use a USB-C connector as well.
A recent study found that adults 50 and older have a higher risk of heart attack or stroke within two weeks after catching the flu.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.
For obvious reasons, financial teams can spend a great deal of time on corporate treasury management, accounting and bank reconciliation, so anything that speeds up that process usually garners a lot of interest. Today Embat, a Spanish fintech which does what they call “real-time treasury management,” has closed a financing round of $16 million Series A led by Creandum. Angels investing in the round included Kilian Thalhammer (head of Deutsche Bank) and Martin Blessing (former CEO of Commerzbank).