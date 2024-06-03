Virginia Beach woman gets 15 years for fatally shooting father of her child

VIRGINIA BEACH — A woman was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting the father of her child during an argument at their home last summer.

At the start of Monday’s hearing, A’lycia Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm for killing Josiah Chambers at their home on Lake Edward Drive, according to prosecutors.

Circuit Judge Kevin Duffan sentenced her in accordance with a plea agreement with prosecutors that limited her sentence to no more than 15 years.

The shooting happened July 27, 2023. Coleman, then 24, and Chambers, 26, had gotten into an argument, and were “grabbing at each other” when one of Chambers’ siblings broke them up, according to a release from prosecutors.

Chambers and his sibling went downstairs while Coleman remained upstairs, the release said. Coleman later came downstairs holding a gun, threatened to shoot Chambers, and then fired once into his torso. Chambers was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but died soon afterwards, the release said.

During an interview with police, Coleman admitted to shooting Chambers but said she’d only intended to scare him.

