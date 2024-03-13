Virginia Beach School Board approves $1.16 billion spending plan

The Virginia Beach School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.16 billion budget request for the 2024-25 year. The spending plan includes the operating budget and the budget for categorical and special funds. The proposals now head to the city council for approval.

The division’s operating budget stands at $948.9 million and factors in a $5.7 million potential loss if council moves ahead with a 2-cent real estate tax reduction. To balance the budget, the division’s proposal cuts 16 staff positions, including 8.5 full-time equivalent positions in the central office. Site-based positions that would be impacted include four secondary assistant principals, three library media assistants, one instructional technology specialist and one technology support technician.

School officials said all cuts would be met through attrition; no staff will lose their jobs.

Under the proposal, the division will save $2.4 million by not replacing older buses. Division officials say they anticipate additional revenue from the state. If it comes through, the division would use for a 3% raise to all staff, if the board approves.

Several students and parents spoke at Tuesday night’s meeting regarding cuts to fine arts programs at some schools. But Superintendent Donald Robertson said those cuts were not because of budget constraints, but because enrollment did not meet the division’s thresholds.

Board members asked the administration to find a way to keep the programs, such as by waiving enrollment requirements for three years while programs try to ramp up recruitment. Robertson said his administration would look for funding to implement the idea and bring a proposal to the board.

The board on Tuesday also approved a $794 million capital improvement plan for multiple school renovation and replacement projects.

