Virginia Beach restaurant holds contest to name burger stacked with 3 different patties

Tides Coastal Kitchen in Virginia Beach needs your help.

Its new burger is nameless.

The “To Be Named Burger” is stacked with three patties: bison, Angus and brisket. It’s topped with hothouse pickles, bacon, fried onions and other tantalizing items.

Submit your best ideas for a chance to win a burger party for three friends, a $100 Tides gift card for a future visit and a 1-night stay at Delta Hotels by Marriott Virginia Beach Waterfront.

The “To Be Named Burger” Contest runs through March 20. The winner will be announced on March 25.

Let the creative juices flow.

Details, bit.ly/TCKBurgerContest

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com, on X, @gibsonrekaya