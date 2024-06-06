Virginia Beach Republican Party chairwoman indicted on felony wire communications charge

VIRGINIA BEACH — The chairwoman of the Republican Party of Virginia Beach was indicted this week on a felony charge of intercepting wire communications.

Laura K. Hughes, an attorney and former Virginia Beach School Board member, was indicted Monday by a Virginia Beach grand jury, according to online court records. The crime carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Northampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton on Thursday confirmed that his office was asked to handle the case after the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recused itself.

Thornton said he will personally prosecute it, but declined to provide any other information. He said he has not yet seen the returned indictment. A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said she could not discuss the case.

Hughes was recently chosen to lead the Republican Party of Virginia Beach, according to the organization’s website, which lists her term of service as being from 2024-2026. She served as a member of the Virginia Beach school board from 2018 to 2022. The Pilot was unable to immediately reach Hughes for comment on Thursday.

The state law under which she was charged states that it is illegal for any person who is not a party to a communication to intentionally intercept, disclose, or use that communication without the consent of at least one party. The law also states that it’s illegal to use any wired or wireless device to intercept such a communication.

