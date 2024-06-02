Virginia Beach Public Schools receive music program award 15 years in a row

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The music education program at Virginia Beach City Public Schools won a national designation for the 15th year in a row.

The schools received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation. Less than 10% of schools across the nation and only 1% of Virginian schools receive this award, a release states.

“On behalf of the School Board and staff of VBCPS, I want to share how thankful we are to have such a distinguished music education program,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson Jr. “For the 15th time, VBCPS has been awarded this distinction, which is a testament to the superior staff who passionately share their expertise and the student musicians who use this to pursue their passion for music.”

