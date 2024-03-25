Virginia Beach police launch program that allows residents to register cameras with department

The Virginia Beach Police Department has launched the Keep Virginia Beach Safe program, allowing residents and property owners the option to voluntarily register their personally-owned cameras with the city’s Real Time Crime Center initiative.

Camera registration does not provide live video access to the police department but gives investigators camera location information when an incident occurs. Investigators will contact camera owners only if they need assistance collecting camera footage, the police department said in a news release.

Registering a camera with the police department can be done through a self-service portal.

The Keep Virginia Beach Safe program advances the police department’s Real Time Crime Center initiative, which will operate nearly 24 hours a day to centralize 911 calls, license plate reader notifications for wanted vehicles/people, gunshot detection activations, social media monitoring, as well as monitoring of the citywide camera network.

See www.keepvirginiabeachsafe.org for more information or to register your camera.