Virginia Beach police identify victim in Friday night shooting

Police have identified the victim of a late-night homicide in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach police, emergency services received a call for shots fired at about 10:45 p.m. Friday at the 1200 block of Level Green Boulevard. At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Kalani Bailey-Cortez, of Norfolk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation, and police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com