Virginia Beach Oceana air show aims to inspire youth when it returns in September

Naval Air Station Oceana’s annual air show will bring high-flying performances to the Virginia Beach sky Sept. 21-22, officials announced Tuesday.

The lineup will feature flight demonstrations, including from the Navy’s Blue Angels and F-35C Lightning II team and the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor team from Langley in Hampton. The performance schedule will be announced closer to the event.

This year’s theme of “Inspire. Educate. Soar!” focuses on science, technology, engineering and math education.

“Our theme celebrates the young minds we hope to inspire through unparalleled flight demonstrations and hundreds of interactive STEM education engagements available for all to enjoy during the air show,” said Capt. Josh Appezzato, executive officer of the base.

Photos: Preview of Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show

Since 2016, Virginia Beach fifth graders have been invited to the air show practice day, typically held one day before the two-day event. For the first time, fifth grade students from Chesapeake Public Schools will be invited as well. The practice day allows the students to have a hands-on STEM laboratory field trip before sky-gazers flock to the air show over the weekend.

“The NAS Oceana Air Show is a way for us to encourage the next generation of leaders because you never know who will walk away from that special weekend believing that they, too, can dream big and ‘Fly Navy,’” said Capt. Steve Djunaedi, commanding officer of the base.

NAS Oceana’s annual air show typically draws 250,000 to 300,000 visitors. The event is open to the public, and admission and parking are free.

The show started in 1953 and has been held nearly every year since 1962, only missing two years during the pandemic before returning in 2022.

