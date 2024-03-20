Virginia Beach man convicted of killing 2, setting girlfriend’s house on fire in days-long crime spree

VIRGINIA BEACH — Cola Beale IV was found guilty Wednesday of a days-long murderous crime spree that began with him fatally shooting his girlfriend, then his stepfather, and later setting the girlfriend’s house on fire while her dog sat helpless and trapped in its crate.

A jury in Virginia Beach Circuit Court deliberated for an hour before finding Cola Beale guilty of all charges he faced: two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of arson, two counts of illegal use of a firearm, abduction and torturing and killing a companion animal.

Beale, 32, didn’t react when the verdicts were read. But when his lawyer, Trevor Robinson, and prosecutors began discussing a possible sentencing date, Beale turned to Robinson and said, “Hey, can we get this (expletive) over with?”

“Take him out of here,” Judge James C. Lewis said, and deputies quickly removed Beale from the courtroom.

Sentencing was set for July 2. The aggravated murder convictions alone require that he be sentenced to life in prison.

Beale’s crime spree began on the afternoon of March 22, 2022, at the home of his girlfriend, Czavi’er Hill. Audio and video from a Ring doorbell camera at Hill’s home that was presented at trial showed Beale and Hill arrived at her house and got into an argument soon afterward.

Not long after that, a muffled popping sound could be heard. Hill, 31, was never seen or heard from again. Her body was found two days later when a fire broke out at her house. She had been shot once in the head. Her black and tan dog, Prince, was found dead in his crate. A veterinarian was unable to determine whether he died from the burns, smoke inhalation or a combination of the two.

The home’s doorbell video footage showed Beale going into the house with a black bag the day the fire broke out. The bag was later found inside with a gas can in it. Hill’s Toyota sedan was set on fire a short distance from her home later that same day.

The day after Hill’s body was found, police discovered the body of Clifton Baxter, 73, in his home. Baxter — a Vietnam veteran who was suffering from late-stage cancer — was shot once in the head as he lay asleep on a sofa in his living room, according to prosecutors.

Beale was arrested in Hampton about a week after the killing spree began. He gave interviews to The Virginian-Pilot and other local media outlets from jail, during which he said he felt no remorse and probably would have killed more people if he hadn’t been arrested.

In a taped interview at the Virginia Beach police headquarters, Beale repeatedly admitted to committing the crimes. He told detectives he was upset over a variety of things, including losing his restaurant job, being convicted of a sex crime he said he didn’t commit, and problems with his probation in another case. He said he also was angry about Hill’s parents interfering in their relationship. The couple had questioned his intentions with their daughter and were bothered that he didn’t have a job, he said.

Beale said he bound Hill with duct tape, then poured bleach on her dog and pulled out a lighter. He said Hill jumped up and begged him not to hurt the dog.

Beale said he had intended to let Hill go, but after she said that he decided to shoot her.

He said he shot Baxter because Baxter wasn’t giving him as much money as he wanted. He stole numerous guns and a safe from Baxter’s house afterward, he said, and found $15,000 to $20,000 in the safe.

Beale told detectives he went back to Hill’s house and set it on fire because it had been two days since he killed her and her body hadn’t been found yet. He said he poured gasoline on the dog and watched as it was burned alive, adding that he thought it was “funny.”

Afterward, he set Hill’s car on fire.

After confessing to the crimes, Beale told detectives he was glad he was “finally being heard.” He said he felt “nothing” when asked if he felt any remorse.

“Did he sound embarrassed, ashamed or remorseful?” Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Defricke asked jurors during his closing arguments. “Or did he sound proud?”

