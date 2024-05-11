Virginia Beach hosting ceremony on Memorial Day for military

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is honoring members of the U.S. armed forces during a formal ceremony for Memorial Day.

The ceremony takes places from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, May 27, at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public.

It’s hosted by Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer and the Mayor’s Committee for Veterans. The ceremony includes flyovers, 21-gun salute, reading of honored veterans named and remarks from guest speakers.

Individuals wanting to place a provided American flag around the base of the memorial to honor a relative or friend are encouraged to arrive prior to the start of the formal ceremony. Watch te livestream by clicking here.

