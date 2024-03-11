Virginia Beach to hold public hearing for School Board applicants

The Virginia Beach School Board announced the four candidates being considered for its vacant seat. Community members can share their thoughts during a public hearing Tuesday.

The candidates for the District 4 seat are Georgia Allen, Anissa Bowden, Alveta Green and Shannon Kendrick.

Attempts to reach each were unsuccessful.

The selected applicant will replace Staci Martin, who stepped down from the board in February due to family medical challenges.

Two weeks after the public hearing, the board is expected to vote on who serve until the November election. The election victor will serve the remainder of Martin’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com