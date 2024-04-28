Virginia Beach Fishing Pier reopens after crash closed pier since January

VIRGINIA BEACH — The Virginia Beach Fishing Pier reopened Saturday, for the first time in months since a man drove an SUV off the end of the pier Jan. 27.

Hot sun and oceanfront concerts brought droves of beachgoers to the boardwalk and the pier Sunday. Trombonist Josh White busked near the opening of the pier, setting up strategically near the increased foot traffic. People bought ice cream, perused gifts and streamed through the tackle shop, laden down with fishing rods and coolers full of fresh catch.

Three workers at the pier confirmed it opened over the weekend, but declined to speak on the record. A spokesperson for Sunsations USA, owned by the Sibony family — who also own the pier — could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The pier has been closed since a man drove through two sets of metal gates, down 650 feet of wooden pier, through the deck railing and off the edge of the structure. Rough surf complicated recovery efforts for nearly a week, until the currents calmed enough for the SUV to be pulled out of the ocean with a crane the following Friday.

A memorial, complete with stuffed animals, dried bouquets of flowers and offerings of sea shells and sand, stands at the opening to the pier.

