Virginia Beach Crime Solvers hosting Pickin’ & Family Day fundraiser

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers is hosting its annual Pig Pickin’ & Family Day on June 1.

The event goes from 1-5 p.m. at the Military Aviation Museum.

Buy tickets

Tickets for the event are $45 apiece for 13-year-olds to adults and include Malbon Brothers BBQ, fried chicken, beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, ice cream from an ice cream truck, a live band, a cornhole tournament with a cash prize, entrance into the Military Aviation Museum and vintage plane flyovers. It also includes for the kids, a bounce house, a petting zoo of a menagerie of barnyard animals and gift bags. Children 6-12 are $10, 5 and under free.

VBCS holds two fundraisers a year, the pig pickin’ and a golf tournament in the fall, to raise money for this non-profit that takes criminals off the streets. Crime solvers runs through community donations and work with law enforcement and media to catch criminals.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.