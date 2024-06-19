Virginia Beach considers providing $22 million for two parking garages in Pembroke

VIRGINIA BEACH — Taxpayers could be on the hook for two new public parking garages as part of the redevelopment of the former Pembroke Mall property.

The City Council will soon vote on providing up to $22 million for the structures, which will also be used by residents of a new apartment building and guests of a hotel.

Pembroke Square Associates, the development company led by the Olivieri and Napolitano families, is currently transforming the mall property, which sits across the street from Town Center, into a mixed-use project dubbed Pembroke Square.

The developers first pitched the idea of the city paying for the public parking garages two years ago and have since scaled back the plans. The latest design calls for fewer living units, hotel rooms and parking spaces, however, the overall cost has stayed relatively the same.

In 2021, developers announced that the mall would be closing as part of a $200 million redevelopment plan. A year later, the developers proposed a private investment of $162 million and requested roughly $24 million from the city for parking. The latest proposal totals $163 million with an additional $22 million for parking.

The city would pay for a total of 745 parking spaces at a cost of $32,750 per space.

Several council members said they support it.

“This is an incredibly important strategic corridor in our city, and we should be encouraging this kind of a thing because it’s exactly in line with everything we’ve been working towards,” said Councilman Joash Schulman at a briefing Tuesday.

But Councilman Chris Taylor questioned why garages are needed given that there are approximately 3,000 surface parking spaces currently on the property. Councilwoman Barbara Henley was unsure if the public would benefit from the new parking decks.

Kathy Warren, the city’s planning department director, assured them that the garages will incentivize new opportunities.

“If you can start developing structured parking, just like Town Center, and start building up, that’s going to open additional land possibilities for redevelopment down the road,” Warren said.

Apartment residents will be able to lease a parking spot in the garage for a fee, but public parking will be free, Warren said.

Two office towers are planned at Pembroke Square in the future. Several council members agreed that affordable housing also should be considered on the site.

The city will issue bonds to pay for the parking decks, and the money from the General Fund will pay the debt service.

The city will also establish a special service district for Pembroke Square with an additional surcharge of 45 cents per $100 of assessed value on top of the standard city-wide real estate tax to cover $1.5 million for design and $4 million for the developer’s construction shortfall, Warren said. The project is expected to generate $667,000 in new real estate tax revenue when all phases are complete, according to the city.

Aviva, a senior living complex with 153 units, is currently under construction near Target and will be completed in October. Multi-family apartments with retail on the ground floor will be built in the middle of the former mall property adjacent to Kohls and will include one of two public parking garages. There will be 272 units and 611 parking spaces. It will be completed in 2027.

A new hotel, Tempo by Hilton, will have 156 rooms and will front Virginia Beach Boulevard. It will also have a public parking deck with 134 spaces, according to Warren. Construction will begin early next year.

Pembroke Mall opened in 1966 and closed in its interior stores in 2022. Several anchor retailers remain on the property including Target, Kohl’s, Nordstrom Rack, REI, Fresh Market and Latitude Climbing + Fitness.

A vote on the parking garages is scheduled for July 2.

“This is the wave of the future for us in a lot of ways — repurposing and infill of some underperforming areas,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “This would also help facilitate further growth.”

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com