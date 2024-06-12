Virginia Beach church pastor removed after sexual abuse investigation

A Virginia Beach pastor has been removed by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond after an investigation into abuse at a church school.

In May, the diocese released a statement about allegations of sexual abuse committed against students of St. John the Apostle School by an adult, who is now dead. Leaders were also investigating if the Diocese’s Safe Environment regulations or other policies were properly followed. Fr. Rob Cole was then placed on administrative leave.

The diocese released its decision today, which would remove Cole from his position.

“Bishop Knestout has determined that St. John the Apostle parish would benefit from new pastoral leadership,” the statement read. “Fr. Rob Cole will no longer serve as pastor effective June 12, 2024. Bishop Knestout appreciates Fr. Cole’s dedication and service as the pastor to this community for more than 15 years. While this decision and transition will be difficult, the bishop appreciates the patience and support of the community.”

Until a new pastor is assigned, Very Reverend Esteban De Leon, VF, pastor of Star of the Sea Catholic Church, will serve as a temporary administrator.

