Virginia attorney general announces new elder abuse investigation center

Jun. 18—richmond, va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that a new Elder Abuse Investigation Center was coming to Central Virginia.

Attorney General Miyares was joined by Central Virginia law enforcement and social services leaders, including Hanover Commonwealth's Attorney Mackenzie Babichenko, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin, Chesterfield Interim Police Chief Brad Badgerow, and many others.

This Elder Abuse Investigation Center is a unit within the Office of Attorney General that will seek to leverage partnerships with Central Virginia jurisdictions to work together to investigate and prosecute elder abuse in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and private homes, including assaults, neglect, sexual assaults, violent crimes, and even deaths.

This Center will work with a coalition of law enforcement agencies, Commonwealth's Attorneys, and elder advocates from the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights, as well as Chesterfield, Henrico, Hopewell, Hanover, Powhatan and Goochland Counties. Other jurisdictions are expected to join the effort as well.

Miyares said elder abuse, which refers to crimes against seniors and vulnerable adults, is widely considered the fastest growing crime in the nation. Elder abuse includes physical abuse and financial exploitation. According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, one in 10 Americans over the age of 60 have been victimized and that only one in 24 cases of abuse are reported to authorities.

Although other regions of the Commonwealth of Virginia have similar elder abuse investigation coalitions, such as the Peninsula Elder Abuse Forensic Center, this will be the first initiative in Central Virginia, state officials said.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

