Virgin Galactic Unity Spacecraft launches final mission

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Virgin Galactic has flown its final mission with its current spaceship.

The “V.S.S Unity” sent four people into sub-orbital space on Saturday after launching from Spaceport America. This was the company’s 12th flight and second of the year.

Virgin Galactic will suspend future flights as it works on a new spacecraft.

The company said the new Delta-class ships are being designed to fly eight missions a month, which is 12x the Unity’s current capacity.

Virgin Galactic said the final production of the Delta ships will be done in Phoenix. Commercial operations are expected to resume in 2026.

