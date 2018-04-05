Virgin Galactic completes first powered flight since fatal crash in 2014

Virgin Galactic has completed its first powered flight since a fatal crash nearly four years, a milestone which Sir Richard Branson said brought space ‘tantalisingly close.’

The company has struggled to re-establish itself following the death of co-pilot Michael Alsbury, 39, who was killed when his aircraft crashed into the Mojave Desert in California in October 2014.

Virgin Galactic had promised to send space tourists to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere where they could see the curvature of the planet and experience weightlessness.

But after Captain Alsbury’s death, some customers who had already bought tickets demanded refunds, and the company spent years redesigning the craft, carrying out extensive engine testing and glide tests before attempting another supersonic flight.

Pilots Mark "Forger" Stucky and Dave Mackay walk to the aircraft

On Thursday the Unity spacecraft took up with a two member crew from the Mojave Air and Space port, lifted by the jet-powered mothership Eve. It then powered up for 30 seconds and landed safely.

It puts Britain firmly back in the commercial tourism and launch provider space race, which until recently the US appeared to be winning. Branson said Virgin Galactic was ‘back on track’ and confirmed that the flight had reached Mach 1.6, more than 1.5 times the speed of sound.

Virgin Galactic's Unity aircraft completed its first powered flight in the Mojave desert

Announcing the success on Twitter, he added: “Data review to come, then on to the next flight. Space feels tantalisingly close now.”

The entire project has been dogged with problems. Two of the six flights made by SpaceShipOne suffered potentially catastrophic problems. And in 2007, an explosion killed three engineers.

It is the first time Virgin Galactic has completed a power flight since the death of Captain Michael Alsbury in October 2014