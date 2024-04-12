Viral ‘vintage’ King Soopers bag sells, but here’s who gets the money

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A sarcastic Facebook Marketplace post has turned into an outreach in the community.

A Cenntenial man, Justin Mauk, was having a boring evening cleaning his apartment when he happened upon a plastic King Soopers bag. Plastic bags are now banned in Colorado, so he decided to post to Facebook Marketplace to get a few laughs.

He posted the “never been used” King Soopers bag for $50 — and woke up to hundreds of comments and messages.

“I just like to be sarcastic and spread joy to my friends, and positivity, thinking somebody will get a laugh out of this,” Mauk said.

This joke took an unexpected turn when Mauk realized he had a buyer for the bag: the owner of Mother Cutter Design in Aurora.

“She said she liked the idea and wanted to get behind it, and not only will I pay the 50 bucks, but I’ll double it. And I was like, that’s super cool, and I was like if you do that, then I’ll match it,” Mauk said. “So all of a sudden, we were at $200. My employer, Mike’s Bikes, caught wind of it and said they’ll match up to $500.”

But that money isn’t going toward Mauk but rather Secor Cares, a local nonprofit food bank.

“It’s kind of a full-circle moment that a plastic bag that we can no longer use is still bringing money and awareness to our local population,” said Lisa Long, with Secor.

It was a full-circle moment for Mauk too. He told FOX31 that after an injury put him out of work, he went to the Secor food bank for help.

“They helped me out, so I figured it was my turn to give back to them,” Mauk said.

Now Secor’s hope is to fill another plastic bag with cash. They’re going to have a bag hanging at the storefront for a week, and they are also taking donations through the QR code below.

