‘Viral video’ alleging animal abuse in Apple Valley deemed ‘unfounded’

Allegations of animal abuse in Apple Valley stemming from a “viral video” posted online have been determined to be “unfounded,” sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Authorities received a call from a person shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday reporting they had friends in Apple Valley who “were worried they will take matters into their own hands and harm a male for hurting dogs,” according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The caller’s friends had become enraged after viewing a "viral video" on social media purporting to show an incident of animal abuse, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officials conducted a joint investigation, which included X-rays and a welfare check on the animals, according to the statement.

“The investigation showed there was no abuse to the animals, and the situation was determined to be unfounded,” sheriff's officials stated.

A video was posted the same day to an Instagram account in which a person claimed to have witnessed a man beating his dogs with a baseball bat. Accompanying video footage showed a person walking in a backyard, largely obscured by a fence, amid the sound of barking and yelping dogs, but depicted no acts of violence.

Text associated with the video listed the name, address and business of the person, who sheriff’s officials say was wrongfully accused.

Numerous commenters relayed that they had left negative reviews of the man's business based on the Instagram post.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact the Apple Valley station at (760) 240-7400. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Purported animal abuse claim in Apple Valley deemed 'unfounded."