After Viral Image Showed Water Rising to Their Waists, How Are Stranded Nursing Home Residents Doing?

The elderly women pictured waist-deep in water at their flooded Texas nursing home have found dry land.

The heartbreaking photo of the women went viral after the nursing home owner’s son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh, who lives in Florida, tweeted the image with the caption: “La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients.”

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

Emergency personnel in the area rescued the women, along with other residents at the facility, and brought them to safety.

McIntosh said he's grateful each of the residents is safe.

“We knew it was a 'life-or-death' situation,” McIntosh told Inside Edition Monday. “You're talking about people in wheelchairs, that are on oxygen and the water is up to their chests.”

The women are now cozy and dry in another nursing home that's located 20 miles away.





Susan Bobrick is the sister of Ruth Miller, one of the women in the picture. She said Miller is doing just fine.

"She is good, everything is good. Everyone is doing well," she told Inside Edition.

