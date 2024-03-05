Viral Deer Creek high school toe licking fundraiser investigated: What happened, who was involved?

A controversial video went viral last week depicting students at an Oklahoma high school licking peanut butter off the toes of other students as part of a fundraising event.

The video has sparked backlash toward the nonprofit benefitting from the fundraiser - OKC coffee shops that employ people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities - though the organization was not involved with the event's conception or execution.

Here's everything we know.

What happened during Deer Creek High School fundraiser?

Last week, Fox 25 published a video of students at Deer Creek High School licking peanut butter off the toes of other students as part of a fundraiser.

The event was part of the school's "Wonderful Week of Fundraising," the Deer Creek School District said, which each year involves a week of events raising money for an organization of the student body's choice.

This year's fundraiser earned $152,830.38 for Not Your Average Joe Coffee, a nonprofit that employs students and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities at six OKC-area coffee shops.

The event in question occurred during "The Clash of Classes" assembly, the district wrote in a statement, where students pay to attend and watch other students who signed up in advance participate in student-organized competitions pitting class against class.

The district wrote that no faculty or staff participated in any Clash of Classes games.

Ryan Walters, state schools superintendent, has said that his department will be investigating the event

Not Your Average Joe receives backlash, one-star reviews

After the Deer Creek High School video went viral, Tim Herbel, executive director of Not Your Average Joe, told The Oklahoman his six coffee shops in the Oklahoma City metro were blindsided by backlash after the event.

Herbel said he wasn’t at the event, and that the students themselves decide each year to pick a nonprofit as a fundraiser recipient.

After Fox 25 published a video from the fundraiser, Herbel said, it went viral and people started calling his coffee shops, which employ about 100 students and adults with various disabilities.

“They call our stores and our friends with special needs usually answer the phones and they are being cussed out and called pedophiles,” Herbel said. “One-star reviews from all over the country. We’re not this well-funded machine that has all these dollars. We’re getting beat up. The kids are getting beat up.”

Ryan Walters, Ted Cruz, others react to the Deer Creek toe-licking video

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Ryan Walters, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, wrote:

“This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating.”

This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating. https://t.co/XdWGFy3Hc2 — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) March 2, 2024

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants called for more adult oversight in student-led fundraising events:

My final thoughts on this whole thing can be summarized by this anonymous Deer Creek parent: Fundraising? Good. Toe-licking to raise funds? Nope. 🤢

Would ❤️ to see some more adult oversight on fundraising activities going forward. Night, y’all! https://t.co/4t5BkL98o4 — Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (@jacobrosecrants) March 2, 2024

On X, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas wrote “This is child abuse.”

This is child abuse. https://t.co/wva8n5GEcG — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ryan Walters investigates Deer Creek toe licking video: What we know