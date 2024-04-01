Violet Township fire union reports 'significant' theft

The union that represents the Violet Township Fire Department fears it may be a victim of "significant" theft.

"As part of a review of operations after my election as union president we noticed some inconsistencies that raised questions about our finances," wrote Andy Smith, president of the International Association of Firefighters No. 3558.

Smith emphasized that there is no evidence that any taxpayer money is involved, and that any fraud would only affect members’ dues deducted from paychecks.

Smith did not provide specifics on how the funds were taken or their amount. The department covers Pickerington and the surrounding area.

We have taken immediate steps to report what we know to the Ohio Attorney General who has jurisdiction over charitable fraud – because one of the accounts involved is a charity, Smith said.

The Ohio Auditor, and the Fairfield County Sheriff also have been advised.

"Our goal is to be transparent and accountable. We are working with (fire department leadership) and we are committed to fully cooperating to discover the depth of this theft," said Smith, pledging to share "as much accurate information as we can." He said union leadership will review its own operations to safeguard funds and ensure that problems don't reoccur. Current and future updates will be available at IAFFLocal3558.com/facts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Union funds paid by Violet Township firefighters reported stolen