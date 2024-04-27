Violent, wedge-shaped tornado slams rural communities in Iowa

MINDEN, Iowa – A large and, at times, wedge-shaped tornado tore through towns in southwest Iowa on Friday, triggering the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Emergency warning of the life-threatening weather event.

In the Hawkeye State, the town of Minden appeared to be the hardest hit, which is about 100 miles west of Des Moines.

Storm chaser video showed homes and farms being torn apart as radar picked up on debris being flung thousands of feet into the sky.

"Unfortunately, it was on the ground for a long time and hit several small towns on its path," said storm chaser Brett Adair. "So, once we get into some of these more open areas where you’ve got more of the farms and the fields, in many cases, we can get lucky and not deal with so much damage. But unfortunately, this thing tracked for such a long way, we’ve seen quite a bit of damage today."

The tornado was one of more than two dozen spotted in Iowa as a multi-day severe weather outbreak produced damaging storms across the heartland.

Just within the jurisdiction of the NWS office in Omaha, Nebraska, 42 Tornado Warnings and 25 Severe Thunderstorms were issued by meteorologists on Friday.

"Minden’s damage was extensive, but my relatives were probably saved due to the good work of the forecast office," an Iowa amateur radio emergency coordinator told the NWS.

Extensive damage was also reported in nearby Shelby County, where the local sheriff’s department said all available first responders were clearing debris and helping crews with downed power lines.

"Emergency responders were following us because we were following the tornado," Adair said. "I think they thought we could keep a safe distance, and they could get their bearings. So, they were pulling off behind us some into these areas that had been hit to check in on the people too. So that was actually a great thing. The response time has been incredible for these damaged areas where the tornadoes struck."

Radar animation of tornadic supercell in southwest Iowa

Authorities have not said how many homes were either damaged or destroyed by the tornado, but Minden only has a population of around 600 residents.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration late Friday for Pottawattamie County, which is home to 15 towns, including Carter Lake, Council Bluffs, Minden and Shelby.

Many of the impacted regions are in heightened severe storm risk zones over the weekend, which means there may be no rest for the weary as residents look forward to clean-up and recovery.





