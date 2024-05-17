Violent Rolex watch robbery caught on camera in downtown L.A.

Security video captured a robber violently beating a man to steal his Rolex watch in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened on April 28 as the suspect followed the victim into a building on the 800 block of West 1st Street.

The suspect was identified as Pablo Garcia, 25, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video shows the victim entering the lobby of a building and approaching an elevator door. Garcia, who is wearing a black and white hoodie, is seen following closely behind.

As the victim faces the elevator doors, Garcia grabs the man’s Rolex watch on his wrist. As the victim turns around, Garcia punches him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The victim’s sunglasses and possibly his wallet are seen flying across the lobby floor. Garcia struggles to remove the watch from the man’s wrist. As the victim tries to sit up, the suspect repeatedly punches him in the head and face, eventually knocking him unconscious, police said.

A suspect was arrested after beating a man unconscious to steal his Rolex watch in downtown Los Angeles on April 28, 2024. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Pablo Garcia, 25, is seen in a booking photo from the Los Angeles Police Department.

A photo showing a similar model to the victim’s stolen Rolex watch which police are searching for. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The suspect eventually removes the watch and quickly runs out of the building’s front doors.

On May 14, Garcia was located and arrested by authorities in Downey. He was arrested on robbery charges and is currently being held on $450,000 bail.

The victim was eventually treated for his injuries and is recovering, LAPD said.

“Investigators strongly believe there are additional, unreported victims of Garcia,” police said.

Garcia’s booking photo was released in hopes additional victims may recognize him and come forward. Police are also seeking the public’s help to locate the victim’s stolen Rolex watch.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact LAPD Robbery Detective Geraldo Arrieta at 213-996-1868. The public can also call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Footage of the robbery can be seen in the video player above.

