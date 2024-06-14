Violent road-rage fight at L.A. airport leaves elderly woman unconscious

WARNING: graphic and violent video content.

Police are looking for a 38-year-old man involved in a violent road-rage incident at Los Angeles International Airport that left an elderly woman unconscious in the street, authorities announced Thursday.

The brutal incident, which was captured on LAX surveillance cameras, unfolded on May 31 just before 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific-LAX Division.

Footage of the incident shows the elderly victim checking her luggage curbside near three other individuals.

As she was standing between her vehicle and the curb, two men who were engaged in a fistfight stemming from an incident of road-rage ran off the sidewalk toward the vehicle and brutally struck the woman in the head, knocking her unconscious and leaving her with major injuries, authorities told KTLA.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

She has since been released from the hospital, though no information on the extent of her injuries was provided.

Inmate uses jail-made shiv in brutal attack on Southern California deputy

“The most shocking thing, and the reason we’re asking for the public’s help, is after this happened, both the individuals failed to render aid,” LAPD Det. Scott Danielson told KTLA. “Our victim here could be your mother or your grandmother.”

An elderly woman was left unconscious amid a road-rage fight at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

An elderly woman was left unconscious amid a road-rage fight at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

An elderly woman was left unconscious amid a road-rage fight at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

An elderly woman was left unconscious amid a road-rage fight at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

An elderly woman was left unconscious amid a road-rage fight at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

An elderly woman was left unconscious amid a road-rage fight at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

An elderly woman was left unconscious amid a road-rage fight at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

An elderly woman was left unconscious amid a road-rage fight at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

Jasan Givens Sr., 38. (LAPD)

Silver Chevrolet sedan believed to be driven a suspect involved in a road-rage incident at LAX on May 31, 2024. (LAPD)

One of the suspects involved in the fight, who is seen shirtless in the surveillance footage, turned himself into police and was arrested.

Police are now looking for the other man, identified as Jasan Givens Sr.

“Givens is known to drive a silver Chevrolet sedan, license plate 5UAL384,” the release noted. “This vehicle has visible damage to the front passenger door.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD’s Pacific/LAX Det. Danielson at 424-646-8303 or 310-646-2255. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or submit tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.