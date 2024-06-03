Violent felon sentenced for handgun possession

Jun. 3—A Mooresville man with a violent criminal record was not allowed to carry a gun but police here caught him with one anyway.

David E. Webb, 44, was wearing an empty holster and had a .40-caliber handgun in his truck's center console when Whitestown Police stopped the truck he was driving in early 2023. He had two magazines and 21 rounds of ammunition for the gun, police reported.

Webb said he was carrying his son's gun due to his ex-wife's new boyfriend, but Webb is not allowed to carry a gun because of his previous convictions, according to a probable cause affidavit. Webb was convicted of strangulation in 2020 and domestic battery in 2005.

Indiana prohibits those classified as serious violent felons from possessing firearms, even if the firearm is legally purchased and registered and the felon takes a firearms handling course.

Webb pleaded guilty last week to unlawfully carrying a handgun while having a prior felony within the last 15 years, a level 5 felony.

Boone Superior Court I Judge Matthew Kincaid sentenced Webb to two years with the Indiana Department of Correction but suspended the prison time in favor of probation. A judge may choose to send an offender to prison for the remainder of their sentence if they do not meet the conditions of their probation agreement.