Violent, destructive burglaries leave Westchester residents on edge

A series of violent, destructive burglaries in a Westchester neighborhood have left residents on edge, worried about being targeted next.

Several burglaries were caught on home surveillance cameras as thieves wearing ski masks, dark hoodies, gloves and backpacks were seen breaking into homes.

The suspects were seen lurking and peering into the windows of homes before shattering the glass to enter. In another instance, a suspect is seen pulling down a security camera to avoid detection.

“The burglaries have turned really scary,” said Debra Huston, a Westchester resident.

Huston said she’s been speaking out for months now about the troubling spike in break-ins and the increasingly violent confrontations with intruders.

“In the last two weeks, they’ve pepper sprayed the owners of the home,” Huston said. “In another case, a mother was home with her two young daughters and the burglars smashed their way into the house. In the third incident, a man and maybe his family were home. The burglars entered and he fired shots with his weapon and scared the burglars away.”

Burglars running out the front door after stealing items from a Westchester home.

A suspect lurking in the backyard of a Westchester home in Los Angeles County amid a series of violent break-ins.

Two suspects peering into the window of a Westchester home in Los Angeles County amid a series of violent break-ins.

A suspect peering into the window of a Westchester home in Los Angeles County amid a series of violent break-ins.

Westchester residents are frustrated and on edge, demanding local officials take action to tackle the rising crime. (KTLA)

Two suspects smashing the window of a Westchester home in Los Angeles County amid a series of violent break-ins.

Burglars running out the front door after stealing items from a Westchester home.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed they’ve received reports of the break-ins and are investigating.

In January, police held a community meeting after 75 home break-ins were reported in the Westchester area within a three-month span from October to December.

Last week, LAPD interim police chief Dominic Choi reported that residential burglaries have increased citywide by 4.5 percent from the same time the year before.

Residents who have been targeted said they disagree and believe it’s a much higher percentage, especially in Westchester.

“They are becoming more brazen,” said Richard Travasso, a Westchester resident.

“It’s happening daily,” said resident Michelle Zoolalian. “Sometimes twice a day.”

“People here are taking up gun lessons,” Huston said. “They are learning to fire and they are buying guns.”

“The police told me that even if they were to catch the burglars, they would be released the same night,” said resident Timmy Shar.

Shar said his grandmother and his next-door neighbor were both recently burglarized. He echoes the concerns of others that something needs to change.

“As someone who voted for politicians who passed these laws, it is extremely concerning and something that we, as an entire community, have to change going forward,” Shar said.

Residents and community members said they want to see more police patrolling the area. They’re also seeking answers from city officials about plans to tackle the growing crime.

