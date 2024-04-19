How is 'violent crime' defined in Texas? What to know about the state's crime rate

Crime statistics are important. They're used in cities all over the country to determine areas of need for law enforcement, to sway voters and to help people choose where they want to live. They can also be confusing.

Take "violent crime," for example. Lawyers don't necessarily agree on what makes a crime "violent," and punishments for those who commit "violent crimes" aren't always equal. Without an agreed-upon definition, it can be difficult to measure "violent crime" in a useful way.

Here's how the Federal Bureau of Investigations defines "violent crime:"

What is considered a violent crime in Texas?

There doesn't appear to be a definition for "violent crime" in Texas, specifically, but the FBI qualifies four types of crimes as "violent crime:" murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Basically, a violent crime is one that involves force or threat of force. That definition is used to inform the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

What is Texas' violent crime rate?

Compared to U.S. averages, violent crime in Texas is much higher. The state had a violent crime rate of 431.9 per 100,000 people in 2022, compared to the country's average of 380.7 per 100,000 people, according to the most recent FBI data.

Texas is certainly not the worst, though. California's violent crime rate was 499.5 per 100,000 people in 2022, and Alaska's was 758.9, nearly double the national average.

What is the highest crime city in Texas?

Palmview, a small city near McAllen, had the most violent crime per 100,000 people in 2020, according to a report from 24/7 Wall St., a financial news website that used FBI data to build its report.

Palmview's violent crime rate was 1,860.1 per 100,000 people that year. San Antonio, comparatively, had a rate of 735.4 per 100,000 people. Austin did not make the top 25 list.

