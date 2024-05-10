Violent assault, kidnapping suspect arrested in Southern California

A 24-year-old man from San Bernardino County has been arrested and is facing charges of kidnapping, assault and robbery after a violent attack on a female victim earlier this week, authorities announced.

Authorities say Robert Michael Lockwood-Stinson, a resident of Chino Hills, got into an argument with the victim that escalated into physical violence on May 7 that left the woman with significant injuries, a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department stated.

The suspect took the victim’s phone, wallet and cellphone and the victim was able to flee the scene.

At around 9 a.m. the same day, Lockwood-Stinson found the woman in the 15000 block of Palomino Drive in Chino Hills and forced her into his vehicle.

“The victim attempted to escape, but Lockwood-Stinson grabbed her by the hair and struck her multiple times,” authorities said. “Lockwood-Stinson threatened to attack her again if she attempted to escape and drove the victim to her residence.”

When the 24-year-old left, the woman reported the incident to deputies at the Chino Hills Police Station.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and Lockwood-Stinson was taken into custody on May 8 near his residence and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

No information about the nature of the suspect’s relationship with the victim, if any, was provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact SBSD’s Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or leave tips online at WeTip.com.

