    Violence erupts at pro-Trump rally on California beach

    Jennifer Sterling, one of the organizers of the pro-Trump rally, reacts after getting hit with pepper spray by a counter-protester during a march in support of President Donald Trump, in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The event became violent with several arrests and injuries. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

    Supporters of President Trump holding a rally on a popular Southern California beach clashed with counter-protesters on Saturday and four people were arrested, law enforcement said.

    Multiple fights broke out and at least one Trump supporter was doused with pepper spray when pro-Trump demonstrators marching along Bolsa Chica State Beach encountered a small group opposed to the Republican president who had gathered to denounce the rally.

    Four counter-protesters were arrested, three for illegal use of pepper spray and one for assault and battery, Kevin Pearsall, a spokesman for the California State Parks Police said on Saturday evening. (Reuters)

