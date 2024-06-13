Violations, concerns plague Dunmore landfill

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Violations and concerns continue to plague a local landfill. Most recently, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a notice of violation, and not for the first time.

It’s certainly not the first time the landfill has received a violation from DEP, most notably for odor issues.

This time around, the landfill is facing a different problem that needs a solution.

Yet another notice of violation to Keystone Landfill from the DEP.

This time, the DEP says it violated its leachate storage amounts.

Leachate is a liquid that seeps through or drains from solid waste.

In the violation, the DEP says Keystone’s leachate storage amounts exceeded 25% of the total capacity each month since October of last year.

That means Keystone Landfill used more than a quarter of its total leachate storage capacity on a regular basis.

This stands as a violation of the Solid Waste Management Act and the municipal waste management rules and regulations.

Friends of Lackawanna is a group that stands against the future expansion of the landfill.

“This leachate violation is just the latest example of the landfill’s inability to comply with the regulations. Since people started paying attention, this landfill now has nearly 20 formal violations.” Friends of Lackawanna

Keystone was given 15 days after receiving the notice to submit a plan that would correct and prevent the violations.

28/22 News did reach out to Keystone Landfill for a comment and has not heard back.

