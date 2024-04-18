Vinton Elementary adopts four-day week, becoming first in state to make the change

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Vinton Elementary School will move to a four-day school week in the 2024-25 calendar school year.

The change comes after months of discussion and a formal application to the State Board of Education by the Lafayette School Corp. in December.

Superintendent Les Huddle said the state board approved the school district's application at the end of March. Huddle told board members that in recent discussions he had with Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, she fully supported LSC's concept for a four-day school week, becoming the first in the state to make the shorter week shift.

Vinton Elementary School Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 3101 Elmwood Avenue in Lafayette. When the 2024-2025 year begins in August, this school will be the first in the state with a four-day school week.

Beginning in August, students at Vinton Elementary will attend classes 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Board member David Moulton said he was excited to see the four-day-school week concept become a reality after the amount of effort that school officials put into the change.

Board member Julie Peretin said the change caught the attention of other school boards.

"I heard from a West Lafayette board member who just wanted more details," Peretin said. "They're watching, and they're pretty excited for us."

While board member Chuck Hockema said he appreciated all the effort and interested that had gone into application for a four-day week, he'd heard from several families and groups who did not support the idea, leading him to abstain from voting on the matter.

"They are concerned about what their children will be doing at home because they both (parents) work, and those kinds of situations," Hockema said. "Then I had a couple of business people in the area who have been approached by employees who are wanting a 32-hour week to work at 40 hours pay because their children have to go to school four days. Those two are probably the two major issues that I have been given."

Despite Hockema abstaining from voting, the remaining six board members voted for approval.

Alicia Clevenger, assistant superintendent for elementary curriculum and instruction, said she worked closely with Vinton Elementary principal Cindy Preston to find what those within the school were saying about the potential change.

As soon as the Wednesday night meeting wrapped up, Clevenger said Preston was preparing an email to Vinton Elementary families to inform them of the news and to offer three informational meetings where any and all questions about the upcoming change would be addressed.

Clevenger said she would be sending an email out Thursday morning to rest of the school district to inform families of the new opportunity in front of them as well.

"(LSC) is a choice school, so if there are other families who maybe perhaps don't live in the Vinton district, if they want to fill out a transfer request to go to Vinton because of the four-day week, they're going to be invited to these informational meetings as well," Clevenger said. "I think with the attendance of the three meetings that we're offering, we'll have a better idea, too, of what the interest in or out of Vinton is."

The shift over to a four-day week comes on a three-year waiver, Clevenger said, which was part of the corporation's initial proposal to the State Board of Education. The feedback from teachers on the shift Clevenger has heard is pure excitement.

"I think you have to have that long to implement a new program to see if it is going to work," she said. "And we'll collect data on the way. We'll look at, you know, obviously student achievement, and not necessarily just state test scores, but our own assessments that will give a look at attendance of students and staff. We'll do culture surveys to find, how is this going for families and teachers. We'll compile that data and share that with the state as well."

For families unsure of childcare opportunities during the Friday that students will now have off, Clevenger said the Lafayette YMCA has offered all-day, on-site day care opportunities for families at Vinton Elementary for $25. But for families unsure of the cost, Clevenger said the YMCA does offer scholarships and sliding pay scales to accommodate the fee.

Now that the shift to a four-day week has been approved, Clevenger said the corporation will be able to move forward with transportation discussions.

"It is our intent for those families who live in the Vinton boundary, but do not feel that the four-day week is in their best interest because of their schedule and want to transfer to another LSC school, it would be our intent to transport them to that school for at least the first three years during this implementation process," Clevenger said.

The three scheduled informational meetings regarding the four-day week change for Vinton Elementary will be held at the elementary school at 7 p.m. April 24, at 3 p.m. April 29 and at 8:30 a.m. May 2, according to an LSC news release. All families, including those outside of the LSC district who are interested in exploring the four-day week option, are welcome to attend any of the scheduled informational meetings.

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Vinton Elementary becomes first in Indiana to shift into four-day week