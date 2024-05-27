Vintage cars crushed in Overland Park thunderstorm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Clean-up continued this Memorial Day weekend as storms pummeled Johnson County, Kansas once again, with strong winds that downed trees Saturday night.

Power outages are also still an issue with some homeowners in Overland Park telling FOX4 they’re not expecting the lights to come back on until Tuesday or possibly Wednesday.

Around 17,000 metro Evergy customers were still reporting outages on Monday afternoon.

Chainsaws in Overland Park’s Morning View Neighborhood cut through the ambient sound of generators, running since the noise of a crunch.

Thousands still waiting for power after weekend storms

“So this one here is most likely going to get totaled out obviously,” Dan Schulz said while pointing at his wife’s smashed Nissan.

A giant oak fell, hitting cars including two classics.

“What year and car is this?” FOX4 asked.

“This is a 1972 Mustang. This is what my son was driving to and from college,” Dan Schulz said.

“Came back here and I’m like ‘Okay, so I have a working car again now.’ And then that happens and I’m like ‘Well,'” Evan Schulz said.

“This is a 1950 Plymouth,” Dan said, showing a black car with a heavily dented hood. “It hurts a little bit. We just got some parts. We were about to redo some seats and stuff in the inside.”

Other cars —to the dismay of one wife—also got roughed up out during chores at the Leawood debris drop site.

“I had a pile of a couple of limb and debris. And she said ‘No way you can get that in the trunk of your car.’ I’ll show her, you know?” Dan Sherry said, successful in his task.

“We’ve probably got five or six bundles, five feet long and probably about three feet in diameter,” Dan Sherry said of his haul of debris in Leawood.

But for others waiting for the power to come back on, they are trying to keep their damage in perspective.

“That one was kind of my own thing. He helped me do whatever with it,” Evan said of the Mustang.

“It sucks cause it’s something that I’ve worked on with my dad for the past two years to try to get it where it’s at this point, where it’s running and driving. But, I mean, it is what it is. You’ve got to move on,” Evan said.

“Life happens. I got a friend who passed away last week. I got another guy down the road who retired and got back cancer. Cars are the least of my worries right now, man,” Dan Schulz said.

Beyond Monday, Leawood has a debris drop-off site at 2008 W. 104th Street open for residents on Tuesday, May 28th from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Overland Park will open its drop off location at 11921 Hardy Street from Wednesday, May 29 through Saturday, June 1. Hours are 9 AM to 4 PM.

