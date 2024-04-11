Vinemont councilmember resigns, cites concerns for her safety

Apr. 11—VINEMONT — South Vinemont Town councilmember Charolette Cosper resigned her seat Tuesday, April 9, citing concerns for her safety.

Cosper presented and read her letter of resignation near the end of Tuesday's town council work session.

"Due to circumstances that make me feel less than safe to continue on serving as councilmember, Place No. 3, of the town of South Vinemont, it is my desire to resign from this council seat. There are circumstances beyond my control that have made me feel uncomfortable to continue in this position," Cosper said.

"To the citizens and fellow councilmembers, I would like to say that it has been a pleasure to serve the town of South Vinemont in this capacity. I have enjoyed the many improvements to the parks and the yearly functions that have been established during my time on the council. We have done great things for our town while I have served in this position. It would be such a great town and a great place to live if all citizens of our town were willing for the best to be done for our town. However, that does not appear to be the case with some. It is with my deepest regrets to make this call. I hope the town can continue to grow and improve and those that are not willing to participate in that venture will change their minds. Success is never achieved by jealousy and hatred."

In a follow up call with The Times, Cosper provided more details regarding her decision to resign.

According to Cosper, after frequent use of her car with no issues, approximately two weeks ago, she parked it at her home for several days while away visiting her mother.

Cosper said she later attempted to drive her car when she attended her mother's funeral service. However, she said it was not in drivable condition.

Cosper's mechanic inspected the car and found three wires connected to her steering wheel appeared to have been intentionally cut.

The Times spoke to Cosper's mechanic who verified her statement regarding the condition of her car.

Before leaving the meeting, Cosper appeared to address Vinemont resident and former councilmember Shirley Arnett, "I hope you're happy ... ," stating she believed the vandalism was linked to her position on the council.

Arnett said that she was "shocked" by the resignation and outburst, telling The Times that she could not recall any recent arguments or altercations between Cosper and herself.

Cosper did not accuse Arnett of any crime, but did dispute her statement and said the two had a number of interactions during the last several months. She said Arnett had recently started live-streaming council meetings to Facebook. Cosper acknowledged that this was a completely legal activity, but felt as though she had been the focus of the videos which "made [her] nervous."

"It just made me uncomfortable that she would set up her tripod and point it straight on me. I don't care for her to film those things, but it makes me think somebody has got something against me for her to put the camera straight on me and not try to film the entire council, especially after some of the things she has said to me," Cosper said.

Cosper said Arnett has also filed complaints against her with the town which had been found to be erroneous. Town Clerk Kayecea Sasser, said she knew of at least one complaint Arnett had filed against Cosper and that Arnett had also accused council members of violating the Alabama Open Meetings Act by conducting serial meetings — defined as a series of meetings between less than a quorum of a governing body held within seven days of each other in which at least one member attends multiple meeting to deliberate specific matters expected to come before the body at a later date in order to purposefully avoid the Open Meetings Act — but said she declined to present any evidence of the meetings having taken place.

Arnett has filed similar complaints accusing the Cullman County Public Library Board of ethics violations and violating the Open Meetings Act.

Arnett confirmed the complaint sent to Mayor Radginal Dodson and the council members regarding the open meetings act with The Times in a message sent Wednesday. She said she believed Cosper "took it personal." She also confirmed filing a complaint against Cosper when she discussed personal matters with a resident requesting a zoning variance from the council during a previous meeting.

Arnett said she had no knowledge of the vandalism until Sunday, when a neighbor mentioned seeing something posted on social media. She said that she had been "praying for [Cosper]."

Cosper said law enforcement was planning to monitor her residence during the next several weeks. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident had been reported, but was declined to disclose if any persons of interest had been identified due to the ongoing investigation.

Residents interested in filling the now vacant position were encouraged to submit applications to town hall. The applications will be discussed during an open meeting on a yet-to-be determined date.