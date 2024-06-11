Vineland man who fatally shot two men in parked car faces decades in prison

BRIDGETON - A Vineland man has received a 45-year prison term for his role in a double homicide in March 2015.

Sheldon M. Goldsborough Sr., 44, was found guilty at trial in April of aggravated manslaughter, reckless manslaughter and other crimes.

He was accused of fatally shooting Damien Mills, 22, and Kevin Peterson, 20, as the Vineland men sat in a parked car on the 100 block of West Grape Street, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

A woman in the car was shot in the leg, and another woman was unharmed.

Goldsborough now is serving a 10-year prison term connected to the discovery of drugs and illegal guns at his home during the homicide investigation in August 2017.

That sentence was imposed in April 2019.

Superior Court Judge Christen Arrigo sentenced Goldsboro on the homicide charges on June 3.

The sentence, to be served concurrently, will begin when Goldsborough completes his current term, the prosecutor's office said.

He will not be eligible for parole for more than 35 years.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Sheldon Goldsborough Sr. sentenced for killing two men in a parked car