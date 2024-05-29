Vince Perez claims victory in Texas House District 77 primary runoff

Former El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez has claimed an apparent victory in the Democratic primary runoff election for the Texas House District 77 seat.

In a low turnout race, Perez garnered 4,853 votes (64%) compared to 2,742 (36%) for his opponent, former state Rep. Norma Chavez, according to the third round of election night results from the El Paso County Elections Department. With no Republican standing in the way on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot, Perez has essentially claimed the seat.

"I'm just immensely grateful to the voters," he said during an election night watch party at Old Sheepdog Brewery in Central El Paso. "This was really quite the campaign ... people were receptive and heard our message."

Former County Commissioner Vince Perez holds a press conference announcing his bid to replace outgoing state Rep. Lina Ortega on Sept. 21, 2023, at Tom Lea Park in El Paso.

Super Tuesday saw the two candidates topple former El Paso city Rep. Alexsandra Annello and businessman Homer Reza to advance to the May runoff.

Perez's election caps off a somewhat contentious campaign between he and Chavez, who pulled no punches in campaign mailers that filled local mailboxes over the last few weeks — where Chavez's camp targeted Perez's five votes to raise Commissioners Court salaries, Perez's team took aim at Chavez's tarnished legislative record.

With no race left to run, Perez is focused on the start of the next Texas legislative session, which kicks off in January.

"This is an opportunity for us to prepare for the legislative session, which starts in January," he said. "We're lucky we don't have a November General Election, so it's time to really dig into the issues that really face El Paso. We really want to dive into those state issues."

Top on that list is addressing education, Perez said, and that means better pay for teachers, higher per-pupil spending and a focus on college-ready standards.

"The things that we're talking about, the solutions we're talking about, are not unachievable goals," he said. "We just need to give our school districts, our teachers, our students, the tools they need."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Vince Perez topples Norma Chavez in Texas House District 77 contest