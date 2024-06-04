Vince Fong sworn in as member of House of Representatives, replacing Kevin McCarthy in CD-20

WASHINGTON (KGET) — Vince Fong was sworn in Monday as a member of the House of Representatives, filling the seat of his mentor and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Fong won the May 21 special election for the 20th Congressional District seat. McCarthy resigned from the seat in December, after he was removed as Speaker of the House.

Fong will finish the rest of McCarthy’s term — through the end of 2024 — and is on the November ballot for a full two-year term beginning in January 2025.

“It’s great to have my family here and were just here taking it all in,” Fong said. “Getting the staff ready, getting the office ready, we’re ready to hit the ground running. We’re excited for this opportunity, very grateful to the voters of the 20th Congressional District that gave us this opportunity. Very humbling.”

Fong defeated Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in the special election and faces him again in the upcoming November election.

With Fong in Congress, Republicans have a 218 seat majority in the House while Democrats hold 213 seats.

