Vince Fong resigns from Assembly after CD-20 special election victory

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblymember Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) resigned from his Assembly seat in the 32nd District after winning a special election to replace former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fong said Friday was his last day in the Assembly.

Fong defeated Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in a special election this week to fill the remainder of Kevin McCarthy’s term after McCarthy resigned in December.

Fong leads CD-20 special election to replace Kevin McCarthy, but did Boudreaux have a chance?

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you in the State Capitol fighting for our way of life,” Fong said in a release.

“It is your voice that needs to continue to be heard to make California a better place to live and work,” Fong continued.

Fong said his Assembly office will be staffed for constituents to call if they need help with government matters. They can call his district office at 661-395-2995, or his Sacramento office at 916-319-2032.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.