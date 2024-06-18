Village of Ruidoso tells residents to evacuate due to fast moving fire

Jun. 17—An evacuation order has been issued for Ruidoso, the village announced on its Facebook page Monday evening.

"Please do not try to gather belongings or protect your home — GO NOW," the post states.

The only evacuation route is on Sudderth to Highway 70 out to Roswell, according to the village. New Mexico Highway 48 is closed from Highway 220 to Swiss Chalet, according to Lincoln County.

New Mexico State Forestry Division spokesman George Ducker said about 3,000 acres had burned in the South Fork Fire as of 7 p.m., which is located on Mescalero Apache land along the Rio Ruidoso. The fire has since moved on to U.S. Forest Service and private lands. About 360 acres burned as of 5:15 p.m.

Ducker could not confirm if there are any injuries. He said that structures have burned, though he was unsure of the amount or types of structures.

"Everything is moving so fast," Ducker said.

PNM announced on X that at the request of first responders it turned off power in parts of Ruidoso, which has affected about 780 customers.

About 20 miles away is the Salt Fire on the Mescalero Reservation.

Ducker said the Salt Fire started at about 2:20 p.m. Approximately 2,000 acres have burned, causing people in Apache Summit to evacuate.

The two fires are close to one another, "but they are not that close," Ducker said.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.

According to a Village of Ruidoso Facebook post, an evacuation center at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell is available at the gym. People with livestock and recreational vehicles can head to the Eastern New Mexico state fairgrounds at 2500 SE Main St. in Roswell.

The Mescalero Apache announced on its Facebook page that there is an evacuation center at Inn of the Mountain Gods Convention Center. The Mescalero Apache Tribe has declared a state of emergency on the reservation in response to the fires.

Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Lincoln and Otero, said he is requesting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare an emergency due to the fires.

"The South Fork Fire has expanded at a rapid pace this afternoon and has displaced all of Ruidoso's residents," he said in a statement. "Currently, Ruidoso's residents, including myself and my family, are currently scrambling to leave the village.

"I'm calling on the governor to declare an emergency immediately, so the federal government can support the village.

"To all of our fire crews and first responders, thank you for your bravery and commitment. I strongly urge everyone to follow their instructions during this time. I will continue to monitor this situation and work with our state and federal partners in any way I can."

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue, U.S. Forest Service and multiple aviation assets are assisting with the fires. A complex incident management team will be taking over the South Fork Fire on Tuesday.