Village of Ruidoso: An estimated 500 structures affected by South Fork Fire

The Village of Ruidoso, which is updating followers on social media, said an estimated 500 structures had been affected by the South Fork Fire by around noon Tuesday, June 18.

“Crews worked together last night to stop the fire’s spread and providing structure protection where they could. Currently fire behavior is creeping, but a concern today is increased winds that could push the fire further to the east and the northeast,” the village states on its Facebook page.

Both air and ground firefighting operations from multiple agencies -- local, state and federal -- are working to fight the nearly 14,000-acre blaze. The fire was still 0 percent contained as of early afternoon.

Forest fires prompted the evacuation of Ruidoso and surrounding communities starting on Monday, June 17.

Roads leading to the mountaintop community have been blocked by New Mexico State Police.

Many evacuees were directed east on U.S. Hwy. 70 toward Roswell.

A number of temporary shelters are in operation, including for animals, in the region.

The South Fork Fire is burning on the northwest side of Ruidoso. The Salt Fire is burning to the south and southwest, including along U.S. Hwy. 70, on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, according to fire incident maps.

According to the Village of Ruidoso, the South Fork fire totaled 15,261 acres as of 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, and the Salt Fire was 5,550 acres. Both have 0 percent containment.

Meanwhile, another hot day — expected high of 86 degrees — with very low humidity is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Ruidoso evacuees worry over homes left behind

Evacuees and other property owners from Ruidoso may be safe from an ongoing wildfire, but they remain concerned about the homes and properties left behind.

Pamela Bonner, former journalist for the Ruidoso News, posted on social media dramatic photos of smoke billowing over the village on Monday, as well as the long lines of cars that formed during the community-wide evacuation.

Now, however, she said, it’s an agonizing wait to see what happens.

“Thousands of people evacuated and now we will sit and wait to find out if we have a village or a home to return to,” Bonner writes on X. “The stress is utterly overwhelming”

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Village of Ruidoso: About 500 structures affected by South Fork Fire