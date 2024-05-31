Village of Morral to receive state grant for sewer service upgrades

The Village of Morral will receive $964,178 in gap funding to provide sewer service to a large portion of the village now served by failing septic systems — many of which discharge directly into the Little Sandusky River.

The funding is part of $122.7 million in grant awards to help improve water infrastructure in 59 counties.

The lot sizes within Morral are too small to support on-lot systems, and some are not even big enough for off-lot aeration systems. Project activities include installing a gravity sewer with a small portion of force main. The project will benefit 343 people.

The funding is part of the sixth round of the Ohio B.U.I.L.D.S. (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program. Funding will provide $84.5 million in support of 43 new critical infrastructure projects and $38.2 million in gap funding for 33 previously funded projects with costs that exceeded initial estimates.

Among the other recipients is the City of Upper Sandusky, which will receive a $7.14 million grant to construct a newinterceptor sewer. This project will also provide a connection point to provide sewers in areas currently undeveloped as well as a sanitary sewer connection point for the recently announced soybean processing plant that is to be constructed west of the city. The project will benefit 6,537 people.

Since 2021, the Ohio B.U.I.L.D.S. Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program has provided nearly $620 million to support hundreds of local water projects in Ohio’s 88 counties.

The program received 703 grant applications for this round, requesting more than $1.4 billion in funding, demonstrating the continued need for water infrastructure improvements across the state.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Village of Morral receives Ohio BUILDS funding for wastewater project