Village of Gowanda’s mayor to resign at board meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Village of Gowanda Mayor David Smith said he will resign at Tuesday night’s village board meeting in a Facebook video post published on June 9.

Smith became the mayor of Gowanda in 2017.

In the post, Smith said he has carried a heavy work load and has been working anywhere from 60 to 80 hours per week for seven years.

“Recently, I’ve become oversaturated, overwhelmed,” he said. “I serve in my county, I serve in my church, I serve at our school, and I serve in the village. This feeling of being overwhelmed has caused me to be less than 100 percent faithful in all of those services.”

Smith also said that his responsibilities are cutting into spending time with his family.

In the video, he thanked the village board and past and present employees of the village.

His resignation will take effect on June 12.

Latest Local News

Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo. You can view more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.