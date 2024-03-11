Village elections to be held March 19

Vicky Klukkert, The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
Mar. 11—Residents in several villages will head to the polls March 19 to elect mayors, trustees and a village justice.

There will be a new mayor elected in the village of Franklin as Tom Briggs is retiring and not running for re-election. While most of the contests are not contested, there are contested races for trustee positions in Fleischmanns, New Berlin, Otego and Unadilla. In other villages, write-in candidates will be selected as trustees. Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

The following is a list of candidates by county, then village.

Chenango County

Afton — no election this year.

Bainbridge — Mayor Philip Wade is running for reelection. Steven Eisenberg and Timothy Mayes are running for reelection for their trustee positions.

Earlville — Christian Vischi and Robert Sporing are running for the two, two-year trustee positions. No one is running to fill the vacancy for a one-year term, so it will go to the write-in candidate with the most votes.

Greene — Pamela Shapley and Wendell McGrath are running for reelection for their trustee positions.

New Berlin — Maryellen Canuel, David Smith and Anthony DiCarlo are running for the two, two-year positions. Joshua Burchill is running for the one-year unexpired trustee position.

Oxford — Village election is June 18. Two trustee positions will be on the ballot.

Sherburne — Sidney Westcott and Elana Casscles are running for reelection for their trustee positions.

Smyrna — Penny Eggleston is running for reelection for her trustee position.

Delaware County

Delhi — Two trustees: Jeremy Fitch and Barbara Sturdevant. Fitch is running for reelection for a two-year position, while Sturdevant, who was appointed to the board after Jeffrey Gearhart was elected mayor last year, is running for the other two-year position.

Fleischmanns — Aaron Goldring and Yesmin Sarabia are running for reelection for their two-year trustee positions against Gloria Zola Mulloy and Yvonne Reuter.

Franklin — Johanna VanDeusen is running for mayor. Constance Martin is running for the two-year trustee position.

Hancock — Dorothy Picozzi and Jason Mead are running for the two, two-year trustee positions. Ricky Kuehn is running for a one-year trustee position. Last year Shaun Shannon was on the ballot as a trustee but was elected mayor through a write-in campaign. Kuehn was appointed to fill the trustee vacancy. James Picozzi is running for village justice to fill a two-year vacancy left by the death of the former justice.

Hobart — No election this year.

Margaretville — David Budin and Jeffrey Warren are running for reelection for their two-year trustee positions.

Sidney — Thomas Hoskins is running to fill the vacancy of an unexpired three-year trustee position.

Stamford — Robert Orcutt is running for reelection for his four-year trustee position.

Walton — There are two, two-year trustee positions on the ballot. Steve Condon is running for one of the trustee positions. The other will be filled by a write-in candidate.

Otsego County

Cherry Valley — No election this year.

Cooperstown — Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh is running for reelection. Trustees Cynthia Falk and Hanna Bergene are running for reelection for their trustee positions.

Gilbertsville — No election this year.

Laurens — Jonathan Heelein and Lois VanAlstine are running for two, two-year trustee positions.

Milford — David West is running for the trustee position.

Morris — No information known as of press time.

Otego — Three candidates are running for two, two-year trustee positions. Franco Rubera is challenging incumbents David Clapper and James Salisbury.

Unadilla — Mayor Jason "Jake" Cotten is running for reelection. Paul Baldwin, Jacqueline Carey and Jeffrey Jones are running for two, two-year trustee positions.

Schoharie County villages will hold elections on Nov. 5.

