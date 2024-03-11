Village elections to be held March 19

Mar. 11—Residents in several villages will head to the polls March 19 to elect mayors, trustees and a village justice.

There will be a new mayor elected in the village of Franklin as Tom Briggs is retiring and not running for re-election. While most of the contests are not contested, there are contested races for trustee positions in Fleischmanns, New Berlin, Otego and Unadilla. In other villages, write-in candidates will be selected as trustees. Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

The following is a list of candidates by county, then village.

Chenango County

Afton — no election this year.

Bainbridge — Mayor Philip Wade is running for reelection. Steven Eisenberg and Timothy Mayes are running for reelection for their trustee positions.

Earlville — Christian Vischi and Robert Sporing are running for the two, two-year trustee positions. No one is running to fill the vacancy for a one-year term, so it will go to the write-in candidate with the most votes.

Greene — Pamela Shapley and Wendell McGrath are running for reelection for their trustee positions.

New Berlin — Maryellen Canuel, David Smith and Anthony DiCarlo are running for the two, two-year positions. Joshua Burchill is running for the one-year unexpired trustee position.

Oxford — Village election is June 18. Two trustee positions will be on the ballot.

Sherburne — Sidney Westcott and Elana Casscles are running for reelection for their trustee positions.

Smyrna — Penny Eggleston is running for reelection for her trustee position.

Delaware County

Delhi — Two trustees: Jeremy Fitch and Barbara Sturdevant. Fitch is running for reelection for a two-year position, while Sturdevant, who was appointed to the board after Jeffrey Gearhart was elected mayor last year, is running for the other two-year position.

Fleischmanns — Aaron Goldring and Yesmin Sarabia are running for reelection for their two-year trustee positions against Gloria Zola Mulloy and Yvonne Reuter.

Franklin — Johanna VanDeusen is running for mayor. Constance Martin is running for the two-year trustee position.

Hancock — Dorothy Picozzi and Jason Mead are running for the two, two-year trustee positions. Ricky Kuehn is running for a one-year trustee position. Last year Shaun Shannon was on the ballot as a trustee but was elected mayor through a write-in campaign. Kuehn was appointed to fill the trustee vacancy. James Picozzi is running for village justice to fill a two-year vacancy left by the death of the former justice.

Hobart — No election this year.

Margaretville — David Budin and Jeffrey Warren are running for reelection for their two-year trustee positions.

Sidney — Thomas Hoskins is running to fill the vacancy of an unexpired three-year trustee position.

Stamford — Robert Orcutt is running for reelection for his four-year trustee position.

Walton — There are two, two-year trustee positions on the ballot. Steve Condon is running for one of the trustee positions. The other will be filled by a write-in candidate.

Otsego County

Cherry Valley — No election this year.

Cooperstown — Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh is running for reelection. Trustees Cynthia Falk and Hanna Bergene are running for reelection for their trustee positions.

Gilbertsville — No election this year.

Laurens — Jonathan Heelein and Lois VanAlstine are running for two, two-year trustee positions.

Milford — David West is running for the trustee position.

Morris — No information known as of press time.

Otego — Three candidates are running for two, two-year trustee positions. Franco Rubera is challenging incumbents David Clapper and James Salisbury.

Unadilla — Mayor Jason "Jake" Cotten is running for reelection. Paul Baldwin, Jacqueline Carey and Jeffrey Jones are running for two, two-year trustee positions.

Schoharie County villages will hold elections on Nov. 5.

